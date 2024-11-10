Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Say They’re ‘Manifesting’ A WWE Women’s Title Win

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are looking to become WWE Women’s Champion next year, and they spoke about it in a recent interview. The two stars spoke with Gorilla Position and during the conversation they were asked about potentially facing each other in a title match, a notion that Green shot down.

“I don’t know about that,” she said (per Fightful). “I think we’re gonna stick together, we’re gonna become a two-time and three-time tag team champ, and then we’ll go on, and I think we’ll just clean house.”

Niven added, Then we’ll win the Women’s World Championship. It’ll be our [title].”

Green concluded, “Right, and we were hoping for that, and that’ll come. We’re manifesting. 2025. Good things come to those who wait, blah, blah, blah.”

The two are on the Smackdown roster and have a reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions under their belts.