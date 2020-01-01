Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo Speak on Their Raw Debuts in PC Vlog

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes video this week showing Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green getting to make their debuts on Raw on December 16. You that video below. Purrazzo appeared on Dec. 16 Raw against Asuka in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green lost a match to Charlotte Flair for the Raw TV taping for the following week later in the night.

Purrazzo stated at the event: “Moments like this make it worthwhile and to go back to the Performance Center. And to go back to the Performance Center — we have to go back tomorrow at 8:00 am. I have a gym class. It is motivating because it’s like, ‘OK. Now, I have to be in better shape and all the things that come with being a WWE Superstar and being on Raw and Smackdown, I can implement at the PC, and I have such a great place to do it at.'”

She added on her friend Chelsea Green: “I think like Chelsea and I have shared such a similar path. So, getting the call together, or the text together, and being able to travel together, we didn’t know what to expect. We were coming here and all week was like, ‘Think the worst, so any good thing will be grand.’ Like, there’s no one else I would have wanted to do this with, so it’s really fun to be in a tag team with your best friend and that be your real best friend. So this year was a lot of both of us, so it’s a good way to finish the year, together.”

Green’s fiancé Zack Ryder stated on how hard she worked to get to WWE, “I was dating her when she was trying to get to WWE and she kept getting told, ‘No, no, and no, and no.’ I told her, ‘If you want this bad enough, you gotta keep trying, and you can’t take no for an answer. She didn’t. Eventually, after making a name for herself all over the world in all these different promotions, she ends up in WWE.”

Chelsea Green stated on facing Charlotte Flair in her debut, “My debut match on Raw is going to be Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair. Like what?! What?! This is going to be a moment that I remember for the rest of my life.”

