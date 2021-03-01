wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Reportedly Signed Three-Year Contract Extension With WWE

March 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green Smackdown

Fightful Select reports that Chelsea Green signed a new three-year contract extension with WWE some time after her wrist injury in November. Her original contract was set to expire during the summer.

Green hinted at her return back in January but so far has yet to appear on WWE TV since the injury.

