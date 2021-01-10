Various News: Chelsea Green Claims She Didn’t Break Her Wrist, Leon Ruff Proposes Name For His Team With KUSHIDA, Top 5 Impact Super X-Cup Finals

– In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green hinted at a possible return soon, calling herself the ‘Comeback Kid.’ She has been out of actions since making her Smackdown debut back in November.

Interestingly enough, even though it had been widely reported that she broke her wrist in that match (even Matt Cardona said it), she told a fan that this was not the case.

I didn’t break my wrist — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 9, 2021

– Impact Wrestling released a new video looking at the top five Super X-Cup finals, ahead of the tournament’s return tonight at Genesis.

– In a post on Twitter, Leon Ruff suggested his team name with KUSHIDA should be “Ruff Hour”, a play on the Rush Hour movies featuring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.