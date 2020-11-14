Chelsea Green Reveals She Had to Get Surgery After SmackDown, Matt Cardona Shares His Support

– As previously reported, Chelsea Green returned to WWE TV this week, competing in a Fatal 4-Way match on last night’s SmackDown. Unfortunately, she suffered an arm break during the match, and Green later tweeted earlier this morning that she had to get surgery to deal with the injury. You can view her latest Twitter comments below.

Chelsea Green wrote, “Just like the rest of my career, I couldn’t have an easy debut! LOL, that just wouldn’t be fit for my wild journey. I’m headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back!”

Additionally, Green’s fiancé, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder), shared a statement on Twitter, showing his love and support for her. Cardona stated the following:

“Welp, tonight was bittersweet. I’ve seen her get told ‘no’ by WWE…to getting hired…to doing nothing in NXT…to finally getting a NXT match, but breaking her wrist during it…to getting surgery, rehabbing, coming back and still doing nothing…to getting ‘called up’…to going back to NXT…to getting ‘called up’ again…to debuting on RAW, but it was a taped episode and segment was cut…to doing nothing…to finally debuting on SmackDown tonight…but breaking her wrist and needing surgery again! JESUS! But, Chelsea is a fighter and she will come back again and be the STAR that she is destined to be. I love you.”