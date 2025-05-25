– As previously reported, Zelina Vega retained her WWE Women’s United States Title last night at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, beating former champion Chelsea Green. Chelsea Green later revealed on social media that she suffered a broken nose during the match, also sharing a video taken after the bout, which you can view below. Green wrote the following about the match and her injury:

Me tonight !!! It’s absolutely INSANE!!! I was like “Whaaat just happened?!” The ref turns to me and I thought he said “You won” but he said “Your nose is broken” and I was like “WHAT” and he said “Your nose is broken” !!!! and I was like “WAIT—EXCUSE ME?!”

I’m not even mad though. Well, I am mad, but it’s the kind of mad where you have to laugh because you KNOW you were robbed!!! And I was like… IS THIS REAL LIFE OR AM I ON A HIDDEN CAMERA SHOW??? I literally turned to the ref and said “You’re kidding me right?” but no, apparently not. He said “You have to go to medical because your nose is broken” It’s okay though because BIIIG things are coming… and y’all know I’m never down for long !!!

Stay tuned !!!

P.S. Thinking about bangs !!!

P.P.S My nose really hurts !!!