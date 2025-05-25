wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Retains At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Chelsea Green Suffers Bloody Nose
Zelina Vega is still the women’s United States Champion after defeating Chelsea Green at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. At one point, Vega went for the 619 and afterwards, Green suffered a bloody nose. Vega won the match with the Code Red.
Vega is in the middle of her first reign as champion and has held the belt for 29 days after winning it on April 25.
