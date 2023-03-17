Chris Bey Says It Meant More to Beat Motor City Machine Guns For Impact Tag Titles

Chris Bey and Ace Austin are the Impact World Tag Team Champions, and Bey recently discussed the win and more. Bey recently spoke with PWMania for a new interview and discussed being part of the Bullet Club and more; you can check out the highlights below:

On being part of the Bullet Club: “Honestly, it’s just too sweet. It’s the greatest faction to ever be in professional wrestling. It’s cool to do whatever, be whatever hang out with whoever, and we are just gaining more momentum. We’ve got championships from different promotions running throughout the brand, so it’s great man, it’s like being on the top team in the NBA, the NFL, whatever it is that you watch. It’s like playing for the top team. So it’s a sweet stamp of approval.”

On beating the Motor City Machine Guns for the World Tag Team Championships: “It’s incredible. Some people won’t understand when I say this, but this doesn’t mean as much to me if we didn’t beat who we beat. We’re the world tag team champions because we beat one of the best tag teams in wrestling history. Those guys made a living by creating a whole genre style of tag team wrestling, so, to get in the ring and mix it up with those guys and capture championships from them made those titles mean more to me than they could ever met in any other scenario, and for that I take more pride in winning than I think I ever could have if we would have won them from anybody else.”

On how far Impact can go: “I think we are just getting going and have so much to showcase. We’re getting back on the road a lot now, obviously Sacrifice coming up, Under Siege after that. There’s a lot of cool stuff coming up I think, representing this company as champions is important and will highlight how much great content you’re going to see from us. I’m meeting fans who come to check us out at tapings and by the end, they want to know when we’re coming back, they’re telling their friends to tune in. Things are going well with the streaming in Impact Plus, Impact Insiders and Dazn too, so we’re getting out there man and people taking notice.

“I don’t think there’s a limit to what we’re doing. I think we can go as far as we drive the ship, you know. There’s never any limit on anyone’s creativity a mind, so if we continue to express it in a way that can be monetized on a grander scale, I can see us getting bigger and bigger.”

On who he likes learning from at Impact: “Man, there’s so many. It’s great to get insight and learnings from different people who have had different journeys in their own career path. Jimmy Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer, Lance Storm, these guys are great. But then even people locking it up in ring like Speedball Mike Bailey. Just so helpful, so competitive and so inspiring. We’ve just added Jonathon Gresham to the roster so again, even more names that it is great to work with, talk to and learn from.”