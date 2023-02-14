– During a recent appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey discussed Jay White losing his match against Hikuleo in a Loser Leaves Japan match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Bey on Jay White offering him a spot in The Bullet Club: “The day would come in 2021 when Jay White would extend this offer and make me an official member of Bullet Club, and I would get my own real Bullet Club t-shirt. It was crazy and surreal. I remember asking Jay White after he gave me the t-shirt and we made it official, ‘this is real, right? You guys aren’t going to beat me up in a couple of weeks and kick me out?’ ‘No, this is 100% real.'”

On Jay White’s defeat against Hikuleo in a Loser Leaves Japan Match: “Jay White, he just lost a loser leaves Japan match against Hikuleo, the traitor of Bullet Club, where does Jay White land? That’s what we have to figure out. Does he come back to IMPACT Wrestling so we can reunite Bey Blade and the JBC, the Jay and Bey Connection. Does he join our brothers, the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) in WWE, does he go to AEW, does he stay free and use the Forbidden Door, the ForBEYden Door and go all over the world? The only way to find that out is by following Jay White. I think him so much for making me part of Bullet Club.”