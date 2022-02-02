Chris Bey vs. Blake Christian, Team Filthy vs. Team Rosser, More Set for NJPW Strong: Rivals

– NJPW has announced some additional matchups for the NJPW Strong: Rivals show scheduled for February 17. The show is will be held at The Vermont in Hollywood, California. Here’s the announcement and updated lineup:

More Matches Join Hollywood Lineup 2/17! 【NJoA】

Blake Christian vs Chris Bey, Team Filthy in Elimination warfare at the Vermont

Yet more matches have joined a stacked lineup at the Vermont Hollywood for NJPW STRONG’s tapings on February 17. The four matches join the likes of Jay White’s ongoing U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge, Gabriel Kidd vs Christopher Daniels, Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews and much more.

After a year away, and having tested himself in WWE, IMPACT and PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles, Blake Christian is back in NJPW STRONG, and taking on BULLET CLUB’s Chris Bey at RIVALS. The Ultimate Finesser has continued to stir the pot on IMPACT in recent weeks, having facilitated the return of Jay White and the appearance of the Guerrillas of Destiny. At RIVALS though, he seeks to assert himself as the premiere junior heavyweight on STRONG opposite spectacular competition in ‘All Heart’.

Special 5 on 5 elimination warfare will see STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor lead Team Filthy against Fred Rosser’s hand picked side of Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Adrian Quest and Taylor Rust. Lawlor is still STRONG Openweight Champion at time of publication, but the title could be in possession of Rust as New Beginning USA continues to air on STRONG. That will shift the power dynamics in thsi matchup no doubt, and the outcome of this ten man tag could definitely shape things to come on Saturday nights.

TJP will be taking on Brogan Finlay in Hollywood. The Public Enemy, and United Empire at large, has had a months long dispute with the LA Dojo of late, but TJP will be refocusing with a match against the currently unaffiliated younger Finlay tonight. Brogan will be seeking to make the most of his first singles opportunity in the cerulean blue; while he is an extreme underdog, can he rattle the veteran TJP in the Vermont?

Also at RIVALS, the Stray Dog Army will be in six man action as they take on the DKC and the returning Keita Murray and Fred Yehi. The Stray Dog Army has not forgotten nor forgiven The DKC for his victory over the group alongside Kevin Knight at Nemesis. They seek revenge on February 17, but DKC has recruited some impressive teammates, as the Savageweight Yehi and a man who impressed on his debut a couple of weeks ago in Keita Murray will bring the fight in spades.