Chris Dickinson vs. Eric Ryan Set for GCW So Much Fun, Tony Atlas Set to Make an Appearance

– GCW has announced that Chris Dickinson vs. Eric Ryan is set for GCW So Much Fun. The event is slated for Sunday, November 8. It will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling.TV.

*GCW 11/8 Update!* Just Signed CHRIS DICKINSON

vs

ERIC RYAN Plus

Lio/Blake

IronBeast/Ducklings

Gringo/Aeroboy

Lloyd/Holidead Get Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f Streaming LIVE on IWTV! *NEW START TIME!*

Sun 11/8 – 4pm

– GCW has also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas will appear at the So Much Fun event in Atlantic City. You can see that announcement below.