Chris Dickinson vs. Eric Ryan Set for GCW So Much Fun, Tony Atlas Set to Make an Appearance
– GCW has announced that Chris Dickinson vs. Eric Ryan is set for GCW So Much Fun. The event is slated for Sunday, November 8. It will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling.TV.
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
Just Signed
CHRIS DICKINSON
vs
ERIC RYAN
Plus
Lio/Blake
IronBeast/Ducklings
Gringo/Aeroboy
Lloyd/Holidead
Get Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f
Streaming LIVE on IWTV!
*NEW START TIME!*
Sun 11/8 – 4pm
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HvKeoXB52z
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 29, 2020
– GCW has also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas will appear at the So Much Fun event in Atlantic City. You can see that announcement below.
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
Just Added
WWE HOF'er TONY ATLAS comes to GCW at So Much Fun in AC!
Plus
Lio/Blake
Dickinson/Ryan
IronBeast/Ducklings
Gringo/Aeroboy
Lloyd/Holidead
Get Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f
Streaming LIVE on IWTV!
*NEW START TIME!*
Sun 11/8 – 4pm
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CwYDLO2vgl
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 29, 2020
