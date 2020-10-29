wrestling / News

Chris Dickinson vs. Eric Ryan Set for GCW So Much Fun, Tony Atlas Set to Make an Appearance

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW So Much Fun

– GCW has announced that Chris Dickinson vs. Eric Ryan is set for GCW So Much Fun. The event is slated for Sunday, November 8. It will be streamed live on Independent Wrestling.TV.

– GCW has also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas will appear at the So Much Fun event in Atlantic City. You can see that announcement below.

