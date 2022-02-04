Chris Harris On Not Getting Signed When WWE Bought WCW

Chris Harris looked back at being passed over by WWE when they bought WCW in a recent interview. The TNA alumnus appeared on the It’s My Wrestling Podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being in WCW when WWE bought the company: “That was such a confusing time for everybody. When they bought the company obviously a lot of the top guys had their contracts secured and so they were able to sit it out for a while and a lot of the top mid-card guys are the ones that they hired. So there was so much shuffling going on and there I was, of course, I was still one of the low guys on the totem pole.

“So I don’t think I was even on their radar, to be honest with you. I know a lot of the guys that were there, they were trying to build at the time. They did take and send some to developmental and I’m talking about guys like Jindrak and O’Haire.”

On not being signed at the time: “So a lot of the guys that they were looking to build were just pretty much sent to developmental. They just took the pick of the litter but I was even lower than that. I don’t even think I was on the radar. So none of that was offered to me. It was a low point for me because it was one of those things. You look for the big two WWE and WCW, I’d signed my contract in October. I was there the whole year per appearance. But I signed my contract in October of 2000 and within six months one of those big two have gone under. So, it was back to the Indies for me.”