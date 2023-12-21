Chris Hero On His Goals As a Producer In AEW & ROH

Chris Hero works backstage as a producer in AEW, and he recently revealed his goals in the position. Hero was a guest on Talk is Jericho and talked about what he wants to accomplish as a coach and producer for the company.

“I want to continue to get better at my job because there are times where you’re on a headset and you’re either a second slow or you just didn’t have the foresight to think of,” Hero said (per Fightful). “It’s not just what happens, it’s what could happen. You have to be ahead of things. I see some of these other guys that are so good at that. I really want to get better at that technical aspect of it.”

He continued, “I would like to help foster a bit more development with a lot of the younger guys and girls where we’re getting a little more time in-ring, we’re watching matches back and creating a dialogue about that. When it comes to Ring of Honor, I just do my best to try and find out what’s happening and get it to talent as soon as possible because those days can be pretty hectic. I just want to make everyone’s job a little bit easier. I want to be that guy that people can rely on to either know what’s going to happen or he knows who to talk to to figure out what’s going to happen.