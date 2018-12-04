Chris Jericho Beats Down Man For Trying to Sneak on Fozzy’s Tour Bus

According to Dave Meltzer (transcript via Ringside News) Chris Jericho was in Regina Saskatchewan doing a show on Monday night, and things got physical when a man tried to sneak onto Fozzy’s tour bus.

“He was in Regina Saskatchewan doing a show last night and after the show some messed up guy was back there wanting to get into the tour bus. There was apparently a kid helped play or did some drum work on the show and the kid wanted to get onto the tour bus or get autographs or something like that and this other guy said that he’ll get him on the tour bus.

So he tries to get him on the tour bus. I guess they don’t want him on and he ends up somehow sneaking on and one of the guys on the crew saw him and they got into a fight and the guy actually ended up with a broken collarbone because of the fight and then he gets kicked out.

Jericho’s yelling at him so Jericho gives him a spear and he’s pounding on him from the mounted position — I think it was a mount, he was on top. Nobody actually told me that so the guy may have had a guard or anything. So Jericho is on top of him and he’s punching him out and then he went back on the bus then he came back out and did it again and tries to tell the people — to not let him go.

The people who were there watching this tried to hold the guy until the police arrived and then he got away and the police came and the police chased him and the police ended up catching him so they did end up arresting him after the guy ran away. So that is the gist of the story of what happened last night.”