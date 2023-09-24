Chris Jericho on How He Changed His Mind About Orange Cassidy

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, Chris Jericho discussed Orange Cassidy and how he didn’t care for the wrestler at firs but ultimately changed his mind. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on not liking Orange Cassidy at first: “A guy like orange Cassidy, for example, when I first came to AEW, I was like, ‘This guy sucks. This whole thing is stupid. It’s mocking the business. Then I realized, ‘Get your head out of your ass,’ he’s super popular. Why? Let me analyze this for a bit. Then I realized that he’s doing something completely different; no one has ever done it before, and it’s really cool.”

On wanting to work with Cassidy: “Then I started realizing you can dress up like him, and he’s really good. Then I started thinking, ‘Well, let’s maybe do something together.’ We worked a 14-week program in the middle of the pandemic in front of nobody. That was amazing. The only thing that sucked was there were no fans to watch it. That’s kind of something where you look at somebody and get a little kernel of what they’re doing great, and then you can expand upon that.”