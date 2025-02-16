– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, AEW star and reigning ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was asked about the rumors regarding former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker. As previously noted, Baker has been mysteriously MIA from AEW TV since November, it’s rumored that Tony Khan has become frustrated with Baker and no longer wants to book her on AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on the changes in the media landscape: “It’s the way of the future, I think as the years go on – and there won’t be too many of them – I think cable television, as a whole, will fairly probably pretty much go away at some point. We have such a great relationship with Warner Brothers, and TNT, and TBS, I think it’s very important that we were able to move on to MAX.”

On how it’s been business as usual in AEW: “As a company, it’s kind of been sort of business as usual, as an individual, as a performer, I always try to up the ante, so to speak. We’ve had ups and downs as far as ratings and demos, but we still always do really, really well on cable. We’re still – you know – if we’re not number two, we’re in the top five or at least top ten, and that’s out of thousands of shows.”