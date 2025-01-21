UPDATE: A new report calls claims of Britt Baker being potentially on her way out of AEW overblown. F4W Online notes that according to Bryan Alvarez, the reports that Baker may be done with the company are not accurate.

Alvarez reports that according to multiple people within AEW< the stories are "blown way out of proportion" and that while she is not used and there are not imminent plans for her to be used, there is nothing to the notion that she is finished there. ORIGINAL: PWTorch’s Wade Keller (via Cultaholic) reports that Britt Baker may be on her way out of AEW as Tony Khan and the locker room are said to be frustrated with her. This has led to Khan not booking her on television. Her last match was in November, in which she defeated Penelope Ford.

The rumor is that Baker has become difficult to work with in recent months, and another ‘minor incident’ became the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ for removing her from television. According to the report, Khan has her in a group of wrestlers who don’t get phone calls and aren’t called in to show up. Presumably, that would be wrestlers like Miro or Ricky Starks, who haven’t been on television in months, but the report doesn’t mention who else is in that category.

Britt Baker is said to be “wildly unpopular” in the women’s locker room. One source noted that no one in that locker room wants her to come back. It was reported back in August that Baker was suspended after an incident with MJF, however, MJF himself pushed back against those reports, calling them overblown. That alleged incident, along with “other issues” that have come up, are the reason for her absence. It was noted that she had a reputation for being hard to work with anyway, and that has only increased recently. There was said to be one incident in particular in which people “just threw their hands up.” There is said to be a feeling that the company has a “strong women’s division” and they no longer “need to deal with her.”

The end of her relationship with Adam Cole is not the reason for what’s going on, and there is likely no heat on Cole as he has nothing to do with her not being on television. Tony Khan is just “fed up” with Baker and wants to focus TV time on other people. It’s unknown what this means for her contract or pay, but she is not expected to be back in AEW any time soon.