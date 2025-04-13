Prestige Roseland XI Results 4.12.25: Zack Sabre Jr. In Action, More

Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland XI show on Saturday night featuring Zack Sabre Jr., Tomohiro Ishii and more. You can see the full results from the Portland, Oregon show below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Kevin Blackwood def. Kzy

* West Coast Pro Tag Team Championship Match: The Crush Boys def. Andrew Everett & Trevor Lee

* Ethan HD def. Ho Ho Lun, ISHIN, and Susumu Yokosuka

* AZM def. Hyan

* The Rascalz def. Sinner And Saint

* Dog Collar Match: Elliot Tyler def. Drexl

* Prestige Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat def. UltraPOWER!

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Matt Brannigan

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Calvin Tankman

* Prestige Championship Match: Alan Angels def. Timothy Thatcher