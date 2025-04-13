wrestling / News
Updated Lineups for Live WrestleMania Week Shows on Highspots Wrestling Network, Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean
– The Highspots Wrestling Network will be streaming three events during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas. Here are the updated lineups for Thursday, April 17:
WrestleCon – Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2025:
* Ten Man Tag Team Match – Competitors to be revealed at match time.
* Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh
* Michael Oku & Flip Gordon vs. TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean (Dan Severn will serve as the special guest referee)
* Ninja Mack vs. Mascara Dorada
West Coast Pro Wrestling Vegas Vacation:
* West Coast Pro Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood (c) vs. Calvin Tankman
* West Coast Pro Tag Team Championships Match: The Crush Boys (c) vs. 1 Called Manders & Shire
* West Coast Pro Women’s Championship Match: Johnnie Robbie (c) vs. Great Sayuka
* Vinnie Massaro & mystery partner vs. Aaron Solo & Bret The Threat
* Trevor Lee vs. Timothy Thatcher
* KZY & YAMATO & Dragon Kid vs. Bedito & Mala Fama
* Los Suavecitos vs, Man Like Dereiss & LJ Clearty & Alpha Zo
* Mao vs. Jiah Jewell
* Jayson Xavier vs. Danny Orion vs. Matt Brannigan vs. Ryan Clancy
Marvelous Pro Wrestling:
* Syuri & Zara Zakher vs. Johnnie Robbie & Takumi Iroha
* Rina Yamashita vs. Maya World
* Aja Kong vs. Senka Akatsuki
* Nyla Rose vs. Sora Ayame
* Sadie Gibbs & Magenta vs. Sandra Moose & Nightshade & Unagi Sayaka
* Masha Slamovich vs. Ai Houzan
STREAMING LIVE ON https://t.co/lRIEudQulh!@wrestlecon presents the 2025 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow!https://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/kP0s9MgTpW
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) April 12, 2025
STREAMING LIVE ON https://t.co/lRIEudQulh!@WCProOfficial Vegas Vacationhttps://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/1hedzREq3D
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) April 12, 2025
STREAMING LIVE ON https://t.co/lRIEudQulh!
Marvelous – Las Vegashttps://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/XK3tpwJpB4
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) April 12, 2025
