– The Highspots Wrestling Network will be streaming three events during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas. Here are the updated lineups for Thursday, April 17:

WrestleCon – Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2025:

* Ten Man Tag Team Match – Competitors to be revealed at match time.

* Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh

* Michael Oku & Flip Gordon vs. TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean (Dan Severn will serve as the special guest referee)

* Ninja Mack vs. Mascara Dorada

West Coast Pro Wrestling Vegas Vacation:

* West Coast Pro Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

* West Coast Pro Tag Team Championships Match: The Crush Boys (c) vs. 1 Called Manders & Shire

* West Coast Pro Women’s Championship Match: Johnnie Robbie (c) vs. Great Sayuka

* Vinnie Massaro & mystery partner vs. Aaron Solo & Bret The Threat

* Trevor Lee vs. Timothy Thatcher

* KZY & YAMATO & Dragon Kid vs. Bedito & Mala Fama

* Los Suavecitos vs, Man Like Dereiss & LJ Clearty & Alpha Zo

* Mao vs. Jiah Jewell

* Jayson Xavier vs. Danny Orion vs. Matt Brannigan vs. Ryan Clancy

Marvelous Pro Wrestling:

* Syuri & Zara Zakher vs. Johnnie Robbie & Takumi Iroha

* Rina Yamashita vs. Maya World

* Aja Kong vs. Senka Akatsuki

* Nyla Rose vs. Sora Ayame

* Sadie Gibbs & Magenta vs. Sandra Moose & Nightshade & Unagi Sayaka

* Masha Slamovich vs. Ai Houzan