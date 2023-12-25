– As previously reported, attorney Stephen P. New revealed that he represented Ace Steel and CM Punk regarding the incident that took place backstage at AEW All Out last year, what’s now nicknamed as the “Brawl Out” incident [AN: I prefer the nickname that I came up with for the incident: the Chicago Muffin Top.]. It appears most of the parties involved in the incident are all subject to legal non-disclosure agreements (NDA) barring them from publicly talking about what took place at the NOW Arena in Chicago on September 4, 2022. However, Chris Jericho is now claiming that he didn’t sign an NDA regarding Brawl Out.

Also, during his appearance on the Rip Rogers podcast, New revealed that Ace Steel’s wife was the only present at the incident who was not subject to an NDA. New stated (via Web Is Jericho), “The only person, and granted she’s not completely objective and unbiased, the only person not subject to an NDA and not subject to confidentiality provisions is Ace’s wife Lucy. Maybe one day she tells the story.”

Chris Jericho wrote in response to Stephen New’s comments, “I didn’t sign one….” It’s unknown what involvement, if any, Jericho had in the actual brawl.

Following the incident, a backstage rumor stated that Jericho allegedly spoke to CM Punk after the brawl and told him to his face that he was “a cancer to the locker room” and “a detriment to the company.” Punk is said to have responded to Jericho by saying it wasn’t his business and that he needed to leave. Sources close to Punk reportedly informed Fightful that the meeting took place.

Additionally, there’s footage at the post-show media scrum of Chris Jericho whispering to AEW President Tony Khan, “We got to talk after this. Some **** went down,” indicating the brawl took place. Also, all the parties involved in the incident were supposedly put on temporary suspensions following All Out. Jericho was not put on a suspension.

CM Punk was later fired from AEW earlier in September stemming from a separate, unrelated incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Less than three months later, he returned to WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years at Survivor Series: WarGames after signing a new multiyear contract.