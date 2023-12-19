Stephen P. New Talks Representing Ace Steel & CM Punk After AEW All Out Fight

Lawyer Stephen P. New represented CM Punk and Ace Steel after the infamous AEW All Out fight, and he talked about representing the two in a recent interview. New, most famously known as Jim Cornette’s lawyer, acknowledged that he represented the two after their fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at All Out 2022 during an interview on House of Kayfabe. New noted that he was bound by client confidentiality and NDAs but talked a little bit about his work regarding the matter; you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being approached by Punk two months after All Out: “Punk already had a legal team. Ace Steel, not so much… And from representing some other folks, I had some information that hadn’t been previously known.”

On running into several AEW stars at the Dynamite where Punk called out Hangman Page in August 2022: “Interestingly, I almost asked Jack Perry at the Marriott that morning whether he needed a ride to the airport.”