Chris Jericho, Disco Inferno, Madusa Call For States to Reopen From Pandemic
As several states move to reopen from COVID-19 shutdowns celebrities are weighing in (of course) and that includes wrestlers, with Chris Jericho and more calling for states to follow suit. Jericho, Disco Inferno, and Madusa have all posted to social media in a retweet and reply thread in which Disco and Jericho said Nevada needed to reopen as new cases have fallen, and Madusa statting that “it ALL NEEDS TO OPEN!”
There have been, as you might imagine, a large swath of reactions from fans on social media, from support to criticism. Yesterday saw 67,244 new cases of COVID-19 in the US, well down from peak numbers in early January when 200,000 to 300,000 new cases a day was the norm. The current levels, which are obviously subject to fluctuation, are about on par with where the US was in mid-October.
It ALL NEEDS TO OPEN! 👊🔥
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 3, 2021
