Chris Jericho Says ‘NXT Reject’ Leaked News of Eric Bischoff AEW Appearance, That The Person Won’t Be Back in AEW

Chris Jericho talked about how news of Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite leaked on Reddit prior to the show on his latest Saturday Night Special (h/t Fightful). Jericho noted that AEW knows exactly who it was who leaked the news, adding that it was a “NXT reject,” and that the person will never be back in AEW. AEW has had several former NXT wrestlers backstage at recent editions of Dynamite.

“Social media is a different ball of wax, though. I think the amount of people who are on social media is very small compared to the overall people watching,” Jericho said. “For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit and we know who the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He’ll never fucking be back in AEW. [An] NXT reject was a spy, so print that.”

“I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don’t worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they’ll watch if they weren’t going to,” he added. “The people that don’t know, will still be surprised. That’s exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great.”

Bischoff moderated a debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho during his Dynamite appearance.