Chris Jericho Fires Back At Triple H After Comments About AEW, Says NXT ‘Sucks’

Chris Jericho was told of Triple H’s comments about AEW beating WWE’s “developmental show,” and had a response to them. As noted earlier today, Triple H spoke with Ariel Helwani and, when asked about if NXT was ever under pressure to beat AEW, said:

No, no. People put so much pressure on this ‘competitive war.’ It never was that. First of all, they beat our developmental system. Good for them. It was never that. There was never pressure of, ‘You have to beat them.’ It was never that. It was ‘put on the best product we could.’”

Triple H also noted that he doesn’t follow everything that AEW does and doesn’t pay attention to it on a week-by-week basis, though he said, “Am I aware of what’s happening there? To a degree.”

Jericho spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes for an interview and was asked about Triple H’s comments, which he hadn’t seen. McCarthy told Jericho that “Helwani asked if NXT was punished for losing the Wednesday Night War by Triple H being sort of taken off it and whatnot. And he said, ‘They beat our developmental, like congratulations to them,’ basically in a sarcastic way” and then asked Jericho about his thoughts on the matter.

Jericho responded:

“Well I mean, once again it is just changing the narrative and changing the history. Which makes me laugh because when it started, it was not developmental. ‘It was the third brand,’ and ‘It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon’ and all the other bull**t that they said. “So, of course we beat the developmental or whatever you want to call it. Who gives a s**t? It’s such old news. And the show sucks, NXT sucks. It’s not a good show, and they know it. And whether they were punished or not, they probably were punished. That’s probably why Triple H said those things, because he is angry that we beat them. And he’s probably angry that we exist. But you know, we don’t care about WWE. We care about our show, we care about putting on the best stories that we can put on, and we care about building our fanbase and building our ratings. And we will continue to exist. Because I tell you this, my boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more. So you want to go to that, it’s like, we are not going anywhere. And we’re just continuing to grow, and I think that pisses them off, and why wouldn’t it? They had a monopoly for so long, they don’t like the fact that we exist and that’s fine. We don’t care that they exist, God bless them. And they’re running a show in front of 50,000 people, why would he care about us? But you know, he should, and he does, and that’s why he said those things.”