wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho & Fozzy Doing Livestream Concert, Taeler Hendrix’s Children’s Audiobook Released

October 23, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Taeler Hendrix

– Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced that it will air a live stream concert on Nov. 14 at a studio in Atlanta, Georgia. If you purchase access to watch the concern, you’ll receive a documentary on the band.

– Taeler Hendrix has released her children’s book as an audiobook on her YouTube channel. You can listen to the video below.

– ICW: No Holds Barred has announced Neil Diamond Cutter vs. Atticus Cogar for its Nov. 14 show in Port Richey, Florida. Tickets for the event are available at ICWNHB.eventbrite.com.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Fozzy, ICW No Holds Barred, Taeler Hendrix, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading