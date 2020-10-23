Various News: Chris Jericho & Fozzy Doing Livestream Concert, Taeler Hendrix’s Children’s Audiobook Released

– Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced that it will air a live stream concert on Nov. 14 at a studio in Atlanta, Georgia. If you purchase access to watch the concern, you’ll receive a documentary on the band.

In case you missed it… We are SO STOKED to announce our very first global LIVE streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, November 14th at 9:00 PM EST! Get all the details NOW at https://t.co/JDYh99jNBo! #Fozzy pic.twitter.com/r3MrtSwbMF — FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) October 22, 2020

– Taeler Hendrix has released her children’s book as an audiobook on her YouTube channel. You can listen to the video below.

– ICW: No Holds Barred has announced Neil Diamond Cutter vs. Atticus Cogar for its Nov. 14 show in Port Richey, Florida. Tickets for the event are available at ICWNHB.eventbrite.com.