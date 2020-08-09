Chris Jericho On Doing Fozzy Concerts This Weekend, What Precautions Are Taken

Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy went back out on tour over the weekend for a few shows, and discussed doing them during the COVID-19 pandemic in his latest Saturday Night Special. Fozzy had shows in North and South Dakota as well as Iowa over the weekend, during which photos came online that had fans questioning his decision.

You can see one of the photos below, which appears to show that despite the shows being at limited capacity the fans did not seem to be social distancing and many were not wearing face masks. According to Worldometer, North Dakota and South Dakota had 181 and 130 new cases yesterday respectively for a total of 1,128 and 1,024 active cases.

Chris Jericho and his band FOZZY played to a packed concert with no social distancing or masks last night in North Dakota. pic.twitter.com/TbaSx11fim — Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 (@Uncensored_WWE) August 9, 2020

You can see highlights from Jericho discussing the concerts and the precautions they were taking below, along with the full video. Jericho is scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in a match on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

On his concerts: “We actually did four shows this week. And the reason for that is we had our tour, the Save the World Tour, which was originally booked for April and May. They got postponed to July and August, and then got postponed to October and November. But four shows remained in August, and I was like ‘How?’ Well the shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. And the reason why the shows are happening — have happened. We did two already, we got our third one tonight, is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone.”

On taking precautions: “Yeah, so the venues are either outside or they’re half capacity. Like, we’re sold out tonight in Minot with I think 50% capacity. Last night we were sold out in Sioux Falls, SD with — I think there was 35% capacity. We hand out masks at the door, temperature checks, all that stuff. Basically, we stay on the bus all day, everyone in the Fozzy camp, crew and band, has been tested. And yeah, so that’s kind of how we’re doing it, everything’s been going good. It’s been so great to be back on stage again after seven months. The last gig we played was on the Jericho cruise, which is so hard to believe. It’s like it was on a different planet, back in the days before the [coronavirus] changed everything.”

