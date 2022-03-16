Chris Jericho Hypes Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, on Nearly Retiring ‘Judas’ as His Entrance Theme

– During an appearance on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Chris Jericho hyped up tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite and said that Tony Khan would be adding a huge matchup to tonight’s show. He also discussed how popular “Judas” became as his AEW entrance theme. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on big match Tony Khan is adding tonight: “Tony is going to make the announcement. There is a big – and you know, Tony throws around big announcements quite a bit but he always delivers. There is another match that is going to be added to the show tonight, that’s going to be a big one. Something that you’re not gonna wanna miss. You’ll be extremely disappointed if you do not watch Dynamite tonight with the match that we’re gonna have, that I believe Tony is going to announce in the next few hours.”

Jericho on thinking about retiring his use of “Judas” as his entrance theme: “It’s something that I always think about [retiring Judas as his entrance theme], but it’s also something that are you cutting off your nose to spite your nose. We have something very special in AEW that happened very organically and I think it kind of transcends heel or babyface. I think it’s one of the very special moments that’s synonymous with AEW that nobody else has in any wrestling company. Nowhere is a song that everybody sings the moment we come out, that I come out, and the difference is this is my song. It’s my song. So, I’ve thought about retiring it a few times. I might retire it. I might retire it tonight. But I also think that the show business aspect of it, and the spectacle of it, far outweighs whether I’m a heel or a babyface.”

Chris Jericho on how “Judas” became a big part of the show: “It’s become a highlight of the show. That’s when we were doing the Five Labors of Jericho and MJF banned me from using Judas as a theme song. So when we were thinking about that, everybody had their two cents. You gotta put the lyrics up on the jumbotron with a bouncy ball so they can follow it. You gotta put lyrics sheets under the chairs so people could grab them. You have to direct people on their phones and give a pre-condition for the live crowd. Everybody thought about that except for Tony Khan and myself, and both of us were like it doesn’t feel right. It feels very – I hate to say it, but a very WWE thing to do making it very – this is the way it has to be. There’s no room for error. Tony actually mentioned it, when you go to a concert you know when to sing the lyrics. They don’t have to prompt you, they know the song. And my point was if this works and it’s organic it will be one of the coolest moments of all time. And if it doesn’t, then the heel, MJF, his evil plan paid off and that’s part of the story too so let’s see what happens. I think it was in Houston. I came out, and it took one line or two for people to get in sync and then they were locked in.”

The matchup Jericho is likely referring to is The Hardys making their AEW tag team debut against Private Party on tonight’s show. The match was just announced minutes ago.

Tonight’s Dynamite will also feature the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement.