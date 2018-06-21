Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega Nearly Had a Rematch

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris jericho Chris Jericho’s NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– According to a new report, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega were close to having a rematch of their Wrestle Kingdom bout. The WON reports that there was an offer to have the two face off in a match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada that fell through due to Jericho’s asking price.

Per the site, veteran Winnipeg promoter Tony Condello approached Omega and said he had a backing of $100,000 to have a rematch between the two. When Condello asked Jericho what his price would be, the WWE alumn said $250,000 and the talks ended.

Jericho and Omega faced off at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January of this year, with Omega retaining the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a No Disqualification match. Since then, Jericho moved on to beat Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship while Omega beat Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading