Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega Nearly Had a Rematch

– According to a new report, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega were close to having a rematch of their Wrestle Kingdom bout. The WON reports that there was an offer to have the two face off in a match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada that fell through due to Jericho’s asking price.

Per the site, veteran Winnipeg promoter Tony Condello approached Omega and said he had a backing of $100,000 to have a rematch between the two. When Condello asked Jericho what his price would be, the WWE alumn said $250,000 and the talks ended.

Jericho and Omega faced off at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January of this year, with Omega retaining the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a No Disqualification match. Since then, Jericho moved on to beat Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship while Omega beat Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.