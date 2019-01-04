Chris Jericho Lays Down Challenge to Hiroshi Tanahashi For IWGP Heavyweight Title

– Chris Jericho isn’t done with NJPW and has challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Jericho, who lost the Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13, spoke with Yahoo! Japan and laid down the challenge.

“I just lost the belt I took from Naito in June of last year,” Jericho said. “It’s a big mistake if you think that my time in New Japan Pro Wrestling is over. I want to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight belt…Write it down. Chris Jericho will challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship! You will understand.”

