Chris Jericho Recalls Learning From Vince McMahon, Says Netflix Docuseries Was ‘Interesting’

Chris Jericho recently looked back on his working relationship with Vince McMahon and briefly touched on the Mr. McMahon docuseries. Jericho was a guest on the Adam Corolla show and was asked about working with McMahon, who was the focus of the recent docuseries that documented the WWE founder’s life as well as the allegations against him. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On learning from McMahon: “Not everything can be great, but as far as the wrestling business goes, I learned a lot about the actual wrestling side from him.”

On the Mr. McMahon docuseries: “He’s a very polarizing guy… It’s just interesting, the timing of it with everything else that’s going on. It really just goes in phases and waves, but, yeah, it was really interesting.”