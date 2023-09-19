Chris Jericho On the Possibility Of Edge Joining AEW

Speculation is high that Edge may be heading to AEW, and Chris Jericho has weighed in on the matter. The WWE Hall of Famer worked his last WWE match on his contract last month on Smackdown, and it has been reported that many in both companies believe he’s likely headed to AEW. Jericho was asked about the situation in an interview with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast and shared his thoughts.

“Well, I mean, who’s to say for sure?,” Jericho began (per Fightful). “But if you look at Chris Jericho, for example, where I was in WWE, there really wasn’t much more that I could do there. You’re there for for many years, and you’ve wrestled everybody, and it’s great. But it’s always good to shock people, and to show up with a new kind of mission.

He continued, “So I think somebody like Edge, you know, there’s a lot of guys over [in WWE] like this. They’ve kind of done everything they can do there. For him to come to AEW with a whole fresh new coat of paint, a whole new roster of matches that he can have, obviously a new name, which would then, knowing him, knowing me, what I would do is a whole new look—a whole new mindset. That’s the best thing about having AEW and about us being as successful as we are, is that there’s now a viable alternative, I don’t wanna say, competitor, because it’s not that, but you can now go to either company.”