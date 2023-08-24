Edge Reportedly Believed Within WWE Likely To Head To AEW

There is a belief within WWE that Edge is headed to AEW, according to a new report. As previously noted, the WWE Fall of Famer revealed that his contract with the company is up next month. Edge worked the last match on his contract on last week’s Smackdown, and PW Torch reports that it is believed within WWE that he is likely on his way to AEW once he is able to.

The report notes that Edge presented to WWE what it would take to re-sign him with the company, but that WWE declined the terms. It is believed within WWE that Edge knew at the time that he gave WWE the chance to re-sign him what AEW could offer him. Tony Khan is said to be a big fan of his.

According to the report, WWE management doesn’t resent the chance that Edge will end up in AEW and he is well-liked within the company. It was reported earlier this week that many in AEW believe there’s a “real possibility” that Edge comes to AEW once he’s available.