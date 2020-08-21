Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally

Chris Jericho shot back a response after reports came out about COVID-19 cases being tied to the Sturgis rally after Fozzy performed in the area. As reported earlier this month, Jericho garnered some criticism online after Fozzy performed shows in North and South Dakota as well as Iowa, during which it appeared many fans were not social distancing or wearing masks.

NBC News reports that at least seven new cases in the Nebraska area have been tied to the rally, which took place across state lines in South Dakota. South Dakota’s Department of Transportation reports that the event drew more than 460,000 vehicles, and South Dakota’s Department of Health said in a news release that a South Dakota resident who visited One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis on August 11th may have transmitted the virus to other attendees. ABC News reports that 15 Minnesotans have contracted the virus after being exposed at Sturgis, and that they expect the number to grow. Sturgis is set to conduct a mass testing of its residents next week to stem a potential outbreak.

After a fan tweeted a report from Consequence of Sound that only mentioned the “at least seven new cases” and tagged Jericho, the AEW star replied: