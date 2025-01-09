wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Added To This Week’s ROH On HonorClub
Chris Jericho is set to appear on this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced on Wednesday that Jericho and Bryan Keith will be appearing on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs tomorrow on HonorClub, is:
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet vs. TBD
* ROH Throwback Match: Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki
* Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron
* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Boulder
* Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata
* MxM Collection vs. TBD
* Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith appear
ROH World Champion ‘The Nueve’ @IAmJericho with ‘Bad Apple’ @bountykeith alongside him will be in the house TOMORROW NIGHT on #HonorClub!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/FjRfxrqzKx
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 8, 2025
