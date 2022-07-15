Chris Jericho Says Santana Is Out of Action For Eight Months

Santana suffered an injury during AEW Blood & Guts to his knee, and Chris Jericho recently said the Proud & Powerful member will be out for a while. As noted last week, Tony Khan confirmed that Santana had suffered an injury during the Blood & Guts match. Speaking on the True Gordie Podcast, Jericho revealed that Santana will be out for an extended period of time.

“He f**ked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom,” Jericho said (per Wrestling Inc). That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”

The Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, and Ortiz defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society in the match, which was the main event for the special themed episode of Dynamite. AEW has not yet confirmed the recovery timeline for the injury.