Chris Jericho Unmasked On The Masked Singer
November 17, 2022 | Posted by
Chris Jericho was revealed on this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Wednesday night’s episode of the FOX reality series saw Jericho revealed as The Bride, as you can see below.
Many wrestling fans identified Jericho as The Bride on last week’s season premiere, where he performed Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” in his distinctive voice. He performed Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” on this week’s show.
🗣 TAKE IT OFF! TAKE IT OFF! 🗣#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/reDH0YRa2K
— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 17, 2022
