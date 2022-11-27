Chris Masters Critiques AEW TV for Using Too Much Cursing

– Former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis, aka Chris Masters, took to Twitter yesterday and critiqued AEW TV programming for using too much cursing. He tweeted, “The amount of cursing on AEW feels like a bit much IMO” You can view his tweet below.

Chris Adonis had recently been working in the NWA. Last year, he won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship, which he lost earlier this year to Anthony Mayweather.