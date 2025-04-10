Chris Pratt Hypes Paul Walter Hauser’s Match For PROGRESS In New Video

A Guardian of the Galaxy is hyping up Paul Walter Hauser’s upcoming PROGRESS Wrestling debut in Chris Pratt. Hauser is set to be part of a five-way Scramble match for the Proteus Championship at PROGRESS’ show on April 17th, and the promotion shared a video from Pratt, who is a friend of Hauser’s, as you can see below.

In addition to his role as Star-Lord in the MCU, Pratt has starred in the Jurassic World films, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Parks and Recreation, and the recent Netflix film The Electric State.