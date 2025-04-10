wrestling / News
Chris Pratt Hypes Paul Walter Hauser’s Match For PROGRESS In New Video
A Guardian of the Galaxy is hyping up Paul Walter Hauser’s upcoming PROGRESS Wrestling debut in Chris Pratt. Hauser is set to be part of a five-way Scramble match for the Proteus Championship at PROGRESS’ show on April 17th, and the promotion shared a video from Pratt, who is a friend of Hauser’s, as you can see below.
In addition to his role as Star-Lord in the MCU, Pratt has starred in the Jurassic World films, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Parks and Recreation, and the recent Netflix film The Electric State.
Chris Pratt MARVELS at Paul Walter Hauser’s PROGRESS.
See the Golden Globe winner try and win the Proteus Championship in Las Vegas on the 17th April.
🎟️ https://t.co/BYhzbztNCp pic.twitter.com/YQzc1MBB5A
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Emulate Bret Hart, Thinks They Try To Distract Because They Can’t Wrestle
- Kevin Owens On The Uncertainty Around His Match With Steve Austin, Asking For The Package Piledriver
- Official WrestleMania 41 T-Shirts List Jey Uso vs. Gunther & Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for Night 1
- Bully Ray Lists His Mount Rushmore of Top Drawing WWE Superstars