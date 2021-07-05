Chris Pratt Once Challenged Batista To A Wrestling Match

In an interview with The Late Show with James Corden (via Yahoo News), Chris Pratt revealed that he once challenged Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Batista to a wrestling match while he was on Ambien.

He said: “I would text people, and I’m blackout, have no idea what I’m texting people, on like an Ambien. It was like: ‘Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like collegiate rules — no elbows, no knees. I just want to feel the power.’ Dave would kill me. He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood. I’ll never forget the look of confusion when I asked him about the texts.”