wrestling / News

Chris Pratt Once Challenged Batista To A Wrestling Match

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Pratt Dave Batista Guardians of the Galaxy

In an interview with The Late Show with James Corden (via Yahoo News), Chris Pratt revealed that he once challenged Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Batista to a wrestling match while he was on Ambien.

He said: “I would text people, and I’m blackout, have no idea what I’m texting people, on like an Ambien. It was like: ‘Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like collegiate rules — no elbows, no knees. I just want to feel the power.’ Dave would kill me. He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood. I’ll never forget the look of confusion when I asked him about the texts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Chris Pratt, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading