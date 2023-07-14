Chris Sabin On How He’s Preparing For Lio Rush at Impact Slammiversary

Chris Sabin is set to defend his X-Division Championship against Lio Rush at Impact Slammiversary, and he recently discussed how he’s preparing for Rush. Sabin appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event and talked about what he’s been doing to prepare for Rush at the PPV, which takes place on Saturday.

“Yeah, I mean I’m just going to watch Lio Rush matches, prepare and study,” Sabin said (per Fightful). “I have the same training program, I kind of do everything the same for whatever match it is, every match is an important match to me. Yeah, especially when I’m wrestling an opponent that I’ve never been in the ring with before. I’ve never had a one on one match with Lio actually. We’ve been on the same side of matches back in the day in Ring Of Honor, but we’ve never been against each other. Yeah, everything will be the same with the exception of watching Lio Rush matches.”