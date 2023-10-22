wrestling / News

Chris Sabin Retains X Division Title at Impact Bound for Glory

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Sabin Impact Bound for Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Chris Sabin took on KENTA to kick off tonight’s Impact Bound for Glory PPV and was able to successfully defend the X Division title. Sabin fended off the challenger and avoided a Go To Sleep in order to hit the CradleShock and win.

Sabin is currently in his tenth reign as the Impact X Division champion, which has lasted for 40 days so far. He won the title from Lio Rush last month at Impact 1000.

Impact Bound for Glory, Joseph Lee

