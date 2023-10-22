wrestling / News
Chris Sabin Retains X Division Title at Impact Bound for Glory
Chris Sabin took on KENTA to kick off tonight’s Impact Bound for Glory PPV and was able to successfully defend the X Division title. Sabin fended off the challenger and avoided a Go To Sleep in order to hit the CradleShock and win.
Sabin is currently in his tenth reign as the Impact X Division champion, which has lasted for 40 days so far. He won the title from Lio Rush last month at Impact 1000.
.@KENTAG2S kicks off #BoundForGlory challenging for the X-Division Title. pic.twitter.com/EY9eiND7Yz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@SuperChrisSabin taking the fight to @KENTAG2S early. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/nKbu3ttDt8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@KENTAG2S and @SuperChrisSabin going blow for blow to kick off #BoundForGlory. pic.twitter.com/UJUl183F7B
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
Go To Sleep DENIED. #BoundForGlory @KENTAG2S @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/e0Mlkc1vyN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
AND STILL X-Division Champion – @SuperChrisSabin! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/SJpTjy0a0e
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
