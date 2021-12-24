wrestling / News

Chris Van Vliet Talks About Being The Announcer For The Wrestling Code Video Game

December 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Code logo

In an interview with Fightful, Chris Van Vliet spoke about being scanned to be the announcer for the upcoming console video game The Wrestling Code. Here are highlights:

On being part of the video game: “I am gonna be the ring announcer. So I’ve got a lot of names, weights, hometowns, all kinds of stuff that I’m going to read. We haven’t started worrying yet. I think that they’re worrying about the nuts and bolts of all this. But they did do a render of what my character’s going to look like and they sent it to me, and I went, ‘Man, that’s pretty cool.’

On seeing his nude render for the game: “No, I was wearing a full suit during the photos. So they actually just took the suit I was wearing and the tie I was wearing and that’s my render. I would find it very strange if they needed a naked version of the ring announcer for some reason.”

