Christian Cage To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-29-23 Image Credit: AEW

Christian Cage will address Adam Cole’s challenge on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that Cage will respond to Copeland’s challenge to face him next week on Wednesday’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Swerve Strickland (3) vs. Jay White (3)
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Mark Briscoe (0) vs. RUSH (0)
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley (3) vs. Jay Lethal (0)
* Christian Cage responds to Adam Copeland
* Bryan Danielson serves as guest commentator

