Christopher Daniels Honors Keiji Muto After His Final Match

As previously reported, Keiju Muto wrestled his final matches yesterday, losing to both Tetsuya Naito and Masahiro Chono. In a post on Twitter, Christopher Daniels honored Muto and thanked him for inspiring his own use of the moonsault.

He wrote: “Congratulations to @muto_keiji on a spectacular career! Thank you for the inspiration to make the moonsault a part of my repertoire, & best wishes for an enjoyable retirement!”