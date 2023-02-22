wrestling / News
Christopher Daniels Honors Keiji Muto After His Final Match
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Keiju Muto wrestled his final matches yesterday, losing to both Tetsuya Naito and Masahiro Chono. In a post on Twitter, Christopher Daniels honored Muto and thanked him for inspiring his own use of the moonsault.
He wrote: “Congratulations to @muto_keiji on a spectacular career! Thank you for the inspiration to make the moonsault a part of my repertoire, & best wishes for an enjoyable retirement!”
Congratulations to @muto_keiji on a spectacular career! Thank you for the inspiration to make the moonsault a part of my repertoire, & best wishes for an enjoyable retirement! pic.twitter.com/4DPjAfltCD
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) February 22, 2023
