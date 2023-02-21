– During last night’s Pro Wrestling NOAH x NJPW Last Love Hold Out show, wrestling legend Keiji Muto ended up wrestling not once, but twice, in the final matchups of his career. In the main event, he was defeated by NJPW star Tetsuya Naito after almost 29 minutes, who won using the Destino.

After the match ended, Keiji Muto challenged Masahiro Chono, who was sitting ringside doing broadcast commentary, to an impromptu matchup. Chono then defeated Muto in less than two minutes, with Tiger Hattori serving as the special guest referee. Chono won after submitting Muto with the STF.

The event was held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and streamed live on Wrestle Universe. You can view some highlights and clips from the main event and the impromptu Chono vs. Muto match below: