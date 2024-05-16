Christopher Daniels Reacts To Getting Fired by the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, The Young Bucks fired Christopher Daniels following their match on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a digital exclusive with Daniels reacting to the news. He also told fans on social media he was sorry for letting them down.

He said: “My whole life, I was proud to be a professional wrestler. I love wrestling, but I also knew it was a grind. I was always trying to get that stability, that foundation for my life. Not for me. Not for me. For my wife, for my daughter, for my son. All the years, all the companies that I was part of, TNA, Ring of Honor, it was always just out of reach, that stability, that foundation, that sure feeling that I was taken care of. Finally, when it was near the end of my career, along comes AEW. Yeah, I was super fortunate that Matt and Nick Jackson asked me to come along for the ride, to be here from the very first day. Finally, I could look at my wife, I could look at my daughter and my son, and tell them that everything was gonna be okay. I know these jobs can be taken from you like that, but I never thought it would be Matt and Nick that took the job away from me. So Matt, Nick, I hope you’re fucking happy, you son of a bitch.”

