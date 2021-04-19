Cinta de Oro Says WWE ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Mexican Wrestlers, Says Mexican Talent Isn’t Happy in WWE

The former Sin Cara isn’t happy about WWE’s treatment of its Mexican stars and the lack of representation at WrestleMania, saying WWE ‘doesn’t care’ about Mexican wrestlers. Cinta de Oro spoke with Inside the Ropes to touch on the topic that was raised by Andrade just before the PPV took place. You can check out some highlights below:

On the lack of Mexican representation at WrestleMania: “No, no, no. Obviously, as a Mexican… [sighs] I’m a little obviously saddened because of the situation, because I understand that there’s a lot of great talent, there are great wrestlers out there that have been there and haven’t gotten those opportunities.”

On Andrade criticizing the company over trying to recruit Mexican talent and then not using them: “It’s true. I mean, what, now they’re saying that they want to go to Mexico and get more talent – for what? Sitting in catering? Doing the same thing? Putting us on the side – just because you can pay us, you want to keep us not achieving our dreams? And that’s why he left. That was the main thing.”

On Mexican talent not being happy in WWE: “Before I left, you know, I spoke with some of the guys also about that and a lot of them decided to stay, which fine. I understand that – economically. You get your cheque every week and you have that stability, economically, but they’re not happy. I’m pretty sure Kalisto is not happy, Metalik, all those guys are not happy, but they don’t want to say anything – and I don’t know why. I can say it now. I was there, I lived it and I know what it feels like and what it means. It’s really tough and it sucks.”

On WWE relying on Bad Bunny for Latino representation: “You know, the main Latino star at WrestleMania was Bad Bunny – and he’s not even a wrestler. Great for him, right? You know, he did an amazing job and that was awesome but if I was a performer, if I was a wrestler, a Mexican wrestler, a Latino wrestler and I’m not there, then I would have been upset, really upset about it, because I’ve been there, I’ve been busting my butt, I’ve been doing everything to make sure that I get an opportunity and then you don’t get it… It’s tough, man, it’s tough … And then you realise that they don’t care about Latinos, or Mexicans – because simply they don’t. No matter how much they say. If they want to do this, why is that? Why you don’t even have a star, a Mexican star, in WrestleMania? Not even one. Not one.”