Ciocco’s AEW Collision Review 7.31.25  

SICKOS! Do not adjust your TV or your streams!

(Oh, wait, please do actually, otherwise you’ll be looking for Collision on Saturday when it shouldn’t be lol)

Tonight’s episode of Collision will wrap up the Chicago residency officially, and this Thursday version of the show should provide us with a lot of good moments.

In a fight that will not take place in the streets of Chicago (although I guess it could end up there at any rate), Dustin Rhodes will defend his newly won TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. We’ll get the final first round match of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator when Brody King and Bandido bash it up the GOA, and then we get our first semifinals match taking place, as FTR will face off with Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn of the Bang Bang Gang. We’ll also have two women’s matches, as Willow Nightingale will finally get her hands on Thekla, and her former BFF Kris Statlander will be in action against an opponent to be named. All of this and, as usual, so much more!

So, enough about that, let’s get ready to COLLIDE!

Image Credit: Follow the Revolution – FTR on Facebook. Could THIS be what Kyle’s TNT belt looks like if he wins tonight?

For the final time this month, we are LIVE from the Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness have the call for us tonight!

Tony and Nigel talk about what happened last night, but the Death Riders are here beating up Security. Sore losers I tell you lol. Moxley has the microphone. They’re not here to talk about Jon, okay? Eight months ago, a young fellow named Darby Allin got himself thrown down a flight of stairs and put in a hospital. Jon thought it was a clear message: get gone and stay gone. And since he didn’t get himself killed on Mount Everest, he is back, and look, Jon isn’t stupid, he wants Darby to come out and show himself.

Ask and you shall receive, because Darby is in the upper deck, standing on the ledge. Look at you, says Jon. He doesn’t have the time or the patience for this. So, get your stupid skinny ass in here so they can have this one last conversation.

Allin walks away, so Moxley says this is a small arena, he will find him. The Death Riders take off through the crowd, as Yuta gives the security guy one more stomp because he’s a bitch.

We see the events of last night’s World Title Match.

We see the bracket for the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tourney. The final quarterfinal match is up first!

AEW World Tag Team Title Quarterfinals Qualifier: Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido vs. GOA

Bandido and Bishop Kuan will start us off. Kaun flattens Bandido, but he kips right back up. Kaun with a leapfrog, and this time he keeps Bandido down with a shoulder tackle. Kaun is feeling cocky, but Bandido suckers him in with an arm drag and a drop kick. Toa Liona tags in, and he wants Brody King. Bandido keeps telling Toa he will face off with him, so Liona throws Bandido to his corner so he can take in Brody. King is in, and we get a MEATDOWN in the middle of the ring! Cross chop by Liona, but King follows in and clotheslines Toa from the ring. Kaun is in, he eats a back body drop from King. Assisted Tornio by Bandido. Toa in, but he gets bounced around between Brodido. King lifts up Bandido, he poses and flexes, then drops Bandido onto Liona. Only a one count, as Toa leaves the ring and throws stuff around. Kaun in, and he thwarts whatever Brodido had in mind. King is dropped on the floor, and the GOA pose on the apron as we go for PIP!

The GOA are in control as we return. King is knocked off the apron when he did nothing to anyone lol. Backstabber/splash combination from the GOA on Bandido for a two count. Bandido sits down Kaun, but Liona catches him and swings him around. Bandido uses Liona’s momentum to take out both members of GOA! Very cool! King gets the tag, and he proceeds to be harder than life on the GOA. ARF! ARF! ARF! CANNONBALL TO LIONA! BRODY chants, as he tags Bandido in. DOUBLE TOPE SUICIDAS! Both members of GOA are set up in chairs, as King hits the running crossbody, but Bandido does one better as he takes himself and Kaun into the crowd lol. Bandido returns Kaun to the ring, Frog Splash! The cover, but Liona with the save. Liona feeds Bandido to Kaun, who is on the top rope for an avalanche powerbomb, while Liona takes out King on the floor. Bandido kicks out at two. Pendulum Blast by the GOA on Bandido! The cover, but King makes the save with Liona not paying attention. King gets the tag and hits Liona with a DVD on the apron! Back in the ring, and Kaun is sat on the top rope. Bandido with the blind take, SUPERPLEX by King to Kaun! BANDIDO CHARGES IN, KING KICKS HIM UP AND OVER, AND BANDIDO HITS THE SPLASH ON KAUN! THE COVER, THE WIN!

WINNER: Brodido

TIME: 12:40

THOUGHTS: NGL, Bandido and Brody have made a fun team, what with Buddy still being out of action, and their great run continued here. This has not been a good week for Ricky and his GOA, with Ricochet losing last night, and not the GOA losing tonight.

RATING: ***1/2

Lexi Nair has Don Callis and Lance Archer in the back. She wants to know how Kyle Fletcher has prepared for his title match tonight. Don says he wants people to pay attention to what happens after the match. He says they will have all the money, all the titles, and all the power. Speaking of money, here comes Shane Taylor, and he wants his money before he beats Don’s ass. Archer gets in his face, but Callis thinks that this Sky Flight team might be a problem, so he wants Taylor and his guys to take care of them, then he will talk to Shane about his cheddar.

We get a recap of what happened last night after Mark Briscoe beat Ricochet in the main event. We see that they will face off next week in the main event of Dynamite.

COMMERCIALS!

Lexi has Paragon post-break. He wants to know if Kyle is still in the Conglomeration. Kyle says they are a lifestyle. KYLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEEE! Roddy said he came back to help his best friend, then he lost him, then he got him back, then he lost him. Kyle says the Conglomeration are a fun group of misfits, and speaking of here, they are here now! Willow says she is going to squash Thekla like a bug. Kyle says they will spend that money they won last week to bound some more. They leave, Kyle does circles, and we move on.

Tony says he has been told something is happening in the back. We see Moxley get a towel shoved over his face by Darby and he’s pulled into the abyss! Intrigue!

It’s Staturday Night on a Thursday Night!

Kris Statlander vs. Lena Kross

Kross is a very tall girl, and she tries to use that to her advantage early, but Kris runs her over. She hits a standing vertical suplex. Kross back up and she hits some corner charges and big Beal. Kris says that’s cute, and she face plants Kross. She applies a new submission finisher, and that’s game.

WINNER: Kris Statlander

TIME: 1:25

THOUGHTS: A good, dominant showing for Kris. Kross got a couple of spots, but obvious winner was obvious.

RATING: N/R

As Kris celebrates and leaves up the ramp, Willow’s music hits, and Kris feigns like she doesn’t see her lol. Willow does the dosy-doe with Arkady in the ring lol.

Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla W/The Triangle of Madness

Slow start to this one, despite Willow wanting to squash the Spider lol. Willow overpowers Thekla to the corner, but Skye and Julia get on the apron. Thekla with a whip, but Willow with a cartwheel and a roll-up for a one count. Face-off in the middle of the ring, as Willow smiles and kicks her legs, and Thekla approaches her. Thekla lores in Thekla, she goes to the top, but Willow evades it and runs through Thekla with the shoulder tackle. Cover for a two count. Willow with a big chop, Thekla up and over, but her crossbody is caught by Willow and she slams her down. Thekla with kicks, but she runs into the POUNCE, PERIOD! Thekla hits the floor, Willow talks to us at home, but Thekla throws her into the ring steps as we go to PIP break.

Willow runs into kicks from Thekla as we return. She puts on the tarantula, as I am sure Tajiri would approve. Willow isn’t messing around now, as she hits clothesline after clothesline. Booty bump in the corner, and Willow follows that with a missile dropkick. Cover for a two count. Thekla with strikes and ducks, but Willow finally catches up to it. So Thekla hits her from another ankle and drops into the bottom rope. Willow avoids and hits a forearm. DVD by Willow for a two count. Willow puts Thekla on her shoulders and climbs the ropes. Thekla elbows her way out but gets dropped from the top rope. She tumbles through, though, and Thekla is back on top again. SUPERPLEX BY THEKLA, AS SHE HOLDS ON IN THE CORNER AND LOOKS ON UPSIDE DOWN! Julia and Skye approach Willow on the outside like the girls from the Shining, but it’s a distraction, as Thekla hits a crossbody from the top! Back in the ring, Willow with a huge lariat to even the game. Willow channels her inner Brody King, barks, and hits the CANNONBALL! Doctor Bomb attempt, but both Julia and Skye are on the apron. SPEAR by Thekla! The stomp follows, and Thekla wins!

WINNER: Thekla

TIME: 11:05

THOUGHTS: Quite the fun match when it was in the ring action. Obviously, the numbers game was too much for Willow, and she succumbed in the end.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, the Triangle of Madness beat up Willow. here comes Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne! They join in, and Bayne is about to hit her powerbomb, but here comes Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay with weapons! Apparently, the Conglomeration is here to check on Willow.

Lexi has Billy Gunn in the back. Lexi wants to know what he was thinking when he threw Anthony Bowens across the ring last week. But before he can respond, here comes Anthony. No phone call, no text? He wants to know why he threw Anthony across the ring when he said he would break his slump and broke Max Caster’s face. Anthony wants to know where he was. Billy says he doesn’t know him anymore, so he’ll be at home. Anthony says walk away, like a coward.

COMMERCIALS!

Earlier today, we heard from Swerve Strickland and George Nana. The Young Bucks are without power right now, thanks to Swerve and his friends. You might be out of power, but that doesn’t mean you can take that out on the Outrunners. He will be here to set the Bucks straight, and as far as Okada goes, you can’t wave that title around in front of his face, because he’ll want that. Forbidden Door, yeah, let’s have a conversation about that. Whose House?

We see the events of last night, as Strickland took out the former Elite. Cut to Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada. They have a lot of gold here. Okada is the best bell-to-bell wrestler in the world. Swerve, you are a great athlete, but what you are missing, and what Okada has, is class. You take advice from a backup dancing, coffee pushing, degenerative piece of garbage. If you are looking for us to cower and if you are looking for an answer, Okada has it for you.

Okada says let’s just fight…BITCH!

And that match is OFFICIAL, as we see the graphic on the screen.

It’s tag team time!

AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Semifinals match: FTR W/Big Stoke vs. The Bang Bang Gang W/Card Blade and Card Colten

Daniel Garcia is on commentary for this match. I almost forgot he existed lol.

Robinson and Wheeler will start this off. JUICE chants, and Harwood gets the quick tag. Juice runs the ropes and tries to surprise Dax with a small package for a two count. Austin gets the tag. Harwood with the side headlock, Gunn out, but he eats a hip toss. Harwood taunts Austin with a SUCK IT. I wonder why lol. Robinson in now. Harwood grabs Juice by the hair and takes him to the corner. He takes a cheap shot to the gut, so Robinson wallops Dax. He rams Dax face first into the bottom turnbuckle. Gunn with the tag, but he losses the lead for his team. Wheeler in now, as he chops Gunn across the ring. Austin tries to fight back but Wheeler overpowers him. Gunn tags in Robinson. Shot to the gut from Wheeler, and he takes Juice to his corner. Everyone is in the ring now, because why not! Double whip, Wheeler leapfrogs his partner, but Robinson and Gunn are waiting with clotheslines. They clothesline FTR to the floor as we head out for a PIP break!

Wheeler has the dreaded chin lock of doom on Gunn as we return. Gunn is sent to the corner, Wheeler charges in, but he does the Bronco Buster into the post lol. Dax turns around, looks shocked, and tags himself in. They do the stretch behind the refs back spot. Gunn tries to get the tag, Wheeler has the ref, so he doesn’t see Robinson get the tag. Dax runs around the ring, Juice follows, the ref cuts Robinson off, and FTR hit a Hart Attack for a two count on Gunn. Gunn in the floor, Wheeler throws himself at him, but he misses and hits the barricade. Gunn tries again to get the tag. He punches Dax twice, he fakes a third one, slaps his hand to free himself, and gets the tag officially.

Robinson does his punches and drops Dax. Cash in, he gets a side kick for his trouble. Robinson off the ropes, left arm lariat from Juice! Dax back up, he drops Juice and tries to use the crutch from Stoke to steal it! The ref sees it, and kicks Stoke over, and he falls on the floor lol. FTR try the Destroyer, but Gunn in to stop that. Power and Glory performed on FTR! The cover, Wheeler with a splash, but Robinson moves and Wheeler splashes Dax! Robinson with another cover, Harwood kicks out at two. REF, YOU SUCK chants. Harwood tries a Bladerunner, but Robinson sends Dax into Cash and hits a roll-up for a two count. Robinson with a Bladerunner! The cover, two count. Gunn with the tag, Fameasser attempt, but Harwood with the roll-up for a two count. Shatter Machine attempted, but big left hand from Robinson cuts that off. Fameasser from Austin! The cover, Wheeler with the save. Roll-up by Gunn in the ring but Stoke has the referee and Wheeler sends Robinson into the ring steps! Wheeler with a big lariat to swing the roll-up for Harwood, and FTR steal it!

WINNER: FTR

TIME: 15:20

THOUGHTS: Given that Gunn and Robinson aren’t the usual tag team within the BBG, it probably was better than it had any right to be. Then again, this match did feature FTR, so that makes sense, as they can hardly do any wrong.

RATING:

We get a Technique with Taz segment, highlighting the O-Face finisher from Athena. Speaking of, here is the Forever Champion! She didn’t cash in her title shot because she wanted Storm to think about it. Are you not entertained yet? Are you paying attention to her yet? She will sign this contract and cash it in London at Forbidden Door. You know, Storm doesn’t have the best of luck in London, and the Forever Champion is going to add another title to her collection. Because when the Forever Champion activates, no one can stop her.

And, yes, Tony on the spot has made that match official already!

Max Caster is in the ring now. Chicago! You are looking at the best wrestler alive! And like you, I have a lot of bad memories here, but luckily, for the Maxamaniacs in Chiraq, he is here to cheer them up and they get to chant his name.

LET’S GO MAX, YOU’RE THE BEST WRESTLER ALIVE!

REPEAT

REPEAT

REPEAT

GUYS! That is not what I wanted. It’s clear that no one can hang with me here, like Anthony Bowens. You guys get worse every week, just like Anthony Bowens. I know it’s not me; I am not boring you; I am not a bland, crybaby bitch like Anthony Bowens. But this is the Platinum Five Open Challenge, so let’s put five on the clock and see who can survive with the best wrestler alive.

Ohhhhhhhhhhh, shit, forget five minutes, Max is going to get the HERNS!

Max Caster vs. RUSH

Rush tries to get the crowd behind him, and he goes to attack, but Max runs out of the ring. He plays keep away, as Rush goes to the outside. Max back in the ring, he mocks the HERNS and gets back outside of the ring.

Four minutes left!

Max takes a jog around the ring, while Rush remains in the ring. Maz doesn’t see him sneak out the side, though, and he hits an unsuspecting Caster with a forearm. It’s time to go meet every barricade for Max!

Three minutes left!

Rush unloads on Caster with punches and knees. He threatens the referee and a fan at ring side. Rush turns around and eats a crossbody from Caster! Holy shit, he can get offense in during this? Who knew!

Two minutes left!

Caster returns Rush to the ring, he misses the corner charge, and Rush attempts to murder him dead. Rush says it is time for the HERNS…SYKE! It’s time for two birds and a kick to the face. TRANQUILLO!

ONE MINUTE LEFT!

Caster runs right into a power slam from Rush! The cover, but Rush breaks his own pin up. Bull stomps in the corner. Rush shoves the ref away as he tries to put his boot through the throat of Caster. He’s set up for the HERNS, but the bell rings, and it’s over!

WINNER: Rush (because he survived five minutes with the best wrestler alive!)

TIME: 5:00

THOUGHTS: Finally, someone proves that they are capable of hanging with the Best Wrestler Alive! Rush may not have understood how the rules work, but that’s too bad, brother!

RATING: *****

Um, I don’t think Rush understands the rules of this match lol. Mortos and Dralistico are here to beatdown Caster. Security is here to do their usual bush league job lol. Jet Speed and AR Fox are here for the save! Everyone fights up the ramp! The refs follow the action up the ramp! Max is left in the middle of the ring! He raises his fist and proves that he is, in fact, not dead lol.

COMMERCIALS!

We see Mercedes Mone defend her Rev Pro Women’s Title earlier this week. Apparently, she won another title in Poland, so she’s Eight-Belts Mone, and she is returning to Dynamite next week. That one is for you, Mr. PeanutButter, since you asked in the comments earlier!

Six-man chaos incoming!

Shane Taylor Promotions w/Anthony Ogogo and Trish Adora vs. Sky Flight W/Leila Gray and Christopher Daniels

Sky and Taylor to start us off. Shane powers Scorpio to his corner, and all of STP punch away on Sky. Sky gets the tag, and both members of Top Flight enter. Darius pushes off his own brother and he hits a satellite DDT on Carli Bravo. STP turns the tide, as Bravo and Shawn Dean hit running knees to Darius on the apron, and Taylor punctuates it with a leg drop. They pose as we hit PIP Break.

Darius ducks The Infantry and gets a tag to Dante as we return. Dante goes up and over in the corner and takes out Dean with a springboard crossbody. The cover for a two count. Dante’s half-nelson is reversed, and Taylor gets the tag. Taylor flattens Dante, tells him to finish it, and tags in Bravo. Quick tags ensue between the Infantry. Dante uses misdirection to knee Bravo and avoid Dean. He tags in Sky, and Sky takes, well, flight. Pop-up CUTTER by Sky, and that’s it.

WINNER: Sky Flight

TIME: 6:50

THOUGHTS: I mean, I get it, you wanted to get this new group a credible win, but this was thrown together just to be thrown together. Fairly choppy, but at least it was short, I guess.

RATING: **1/2

The adventures of Darby and Jon continue, as we see Darby drag Jon up a fire escape. He is going to drop him down on the tracks from the L, but this is where Security does their job? BOOO! They haul Darby away as he says he would have dropped Jon’s ass.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re Taking it to the Streets for the main event!

TNT Title Match – Chicago Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes (C) vs. Kyle Fletcher W/Don Callis

The bell rings, and we get some talk and a shove from Fletcher. Rhodes doesn’t take kindly to this, and hands Fletcher come knuckle sandwiches. To the floor, Fletcher grabs a kendo stick, but Rhodes blocks it. He beats Fletcher with it, but Fletcher turns the tables with a low shot to Rhodes. DDT ON THE RING STEPS BY KYLE! Fletcher brings out a table and sets it up against the barricade. Fletcher back in the ring, he sets up for a Tope Suicida, but Rhodes moves and Kyle crashes and burns! Rhodes brings out another table and sets it up conventionally speaking. We also needed more Cowbell! Fletcher goes to grab Rhodes by the head, but he gets the cowbell in the face! Rhodes with a shot flush to the face with the cowbell in the ring! The cover, two count.

Rhodes and Fletcher on the apron now, as both men are busted open! RHODES TRIES A BULLDOG FROM THE APRON, BUT FLETCHER HOLDS ON AND THROWS DUSTIN TROUGH THE TABLE! The ref checks on Dustin as we hit PIP break.

Fletcher whips Rhodes with the leather of the cowbell as we return. Rhodes stops Fletcher’s momentum with a low kick and a Code Red! The cover, two count. Rhodes and Fletcher trade hands, Dustin with the knee down uppercut and Cross Rhodes! The cover, two count. Dustin throws some chairs into the ring. Fletcher tries to win a swinging chair fight, but Rhodes wins that one and hammers on Kyle. He raises Kyle by the chain, but Fletcher avoids another shot with a superkick. FLETCHER WITH A TOMBSTONE ONTO THE CHAIRS! Cover, two count! Fletcher brings another table into the ring. He picks Rhodes up and hits a forearm smash. Fletcher sits Rhodes on the top rope, but Rhodes cuts him off with a headbutt. AVALANCHE DESTROYER THROUGH THE TABLE BY RHODES! THE COVER, 2.8!

Rhodes pulls out a glove with thumb tacks in it! Rhodes tries to do the Von Erich claw, but Fletcher blocks it. Well, he DID block it, but not a second time. Fletcher’s only resort was to kick Rhodes between the uprights. Fletcher grabs a bag from under the ring, and yes, its thumbtacks, Karen. Fletcher looking for a suplex, Rhodes turns it around. They jockey for position, Fletcher with a thrust kick, but Rhodes doesn’t go down! Fletcher charges in, but Rhodes with a power slam into the tacks! The cover, two count. Rhodes sets up Fletcher for Shatters Dreams, but wait, Rhodes has an idea. HE DROPS THE BAG OF TACKS DOWN INTO THE TIGHTS OF FLETCHER! LMFAO! RHODES KICKS THE TACKS INTO THE BALLS OF FLETCHER! Callis hands a screwdriver to Rhodes, and he jams it into the forehead of Rhodes! Callis holds Rhodes so Fletcher can stab Rhodes in the knee with the screwdriver! Fletcher is back and he leaves the screwdriver in the knee of Rhodes! Dustin pulls it out and gets back to his feet. Running knee by Fletcher, but Dustin with a small package for a two count. BRAIN BUSTA ON THE TACKS! WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher (and NEW Champion!)

TIME: 16:40

THOUGHTS: obvious result had to be obvious, right? I mean, good on the company for giving Rhodes the title at All-In Texas as a thank you for all that he has done, but it was pretty clear that Kyle’s time was waiting in the wings, and tonight was that night. It was sick as fuck, but it worked.

RATING: ***3/4

Post-match, Fletcher drags Rhodes to the corner and hammers away on his bad knee with a chair. Remsburg grabs the chair from him and tells him to get the hell out of here. Fletcher celebrates on the ramp, as Hechichero and Lance Archer put him up on their shoulders.

And with that, we’re done!