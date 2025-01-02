Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.1.25  

Well, hello, fellow sickos! Tonight is Dynamite, but this is no ordinary episode of Dynamite. Not only is this the company’s annual Fight for the Fallen event, but it will be simulcast on both conventional TBS and, for the first time ever, streaming on HBO Max as well. What a time to be alive if you are involved with AEW, whether you are a performer, in management, or are a fan of the company.

And the show definitely looks like it has potential, as hometown heroes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler team up with Adam Copeland as Rated FTR to oppose the force known as Jon Moxley and his Big Wheelers. After the events that transpired in the main event at World’s End this past Saturday, Orange Cassidy has asked for a match with Hangman Page, and Tony Khan has approved it. Let’s just hope our favorite dark denim hero knows what he is getting into. And, after weeks of darkness, tricks, and words, Julia Hart will make her in-ring return from injury, as she takes on Jamie Hayter. Also, Jeff Jarrett has an announcement that he is going to make tonight. All of this and, of course, so much more.

Tonight, we are LIVE from Asheville, North Carolina for Fight for the Fallen! Our announcers are Tony Schiavone and Excalibur!

We see Kazuchika Okada arrive in the arena, and Excalibur runs down the matches for tonight.

We go back to World’s End. Jon Moxley cut a promo after the show. Everyone talks about what they are going to do. But when the bullets fly and things get real, things get very different. Marina took a bullet tonight, but she has iron will and impeachable character. Jon drug this company to safety through the pandemic. He has taken bullet, after bullet, after bullet. He will destroy the world title before he lets anyone place their criminal fingers on it. He knows what Adam Copeland is about. They don’t fight against authority. Tonight, Copeland is just the loudest guy in the room.

To the here and now with Rated FTR. Tonight is fight for the fallen, and they fight for Western Carolina. This is the first Dynamite, and Adam is fighting for his friends like Darby Allin. he saw fear in the eyes of Moxley Saturday Night, and he is going to make him pay tonight. Top Guys…OUT!

Our opening match is here!

“Dark” Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Adam Page

COWBOY SHIT chant as the bell rings, and Orange looks confused by this. Cassidy with an early Orange Punch, missed, early Dead Eye by Page, missed. Everyone is spamming their finishers! Cassidy takes a rest on the bottom rope. Page follows Cassidy to the outside. Back in, roll up by Cassidy for a two count. Page eats the forearms from Cassidy and floors him with one of his own. Irish whip and clothesline from Page as he celebrates over Cassidy. Page with a clothesline, cover for a two count. Page rakes the eyes of Cassidy across the top rope. Whip, Cassidy ducks, out to the apron, but Page out of the corner with the lariat.

Page outside, he sends Cassidy into the barricade. Again! Page poses but then flips the fans off. LOL. Edgy shit there. Page sets up Cassidy, but he reverses with a back drop. Cassidy mounts Page while he’s in the chair, hits ten punches. Cassidy rolls in to break the count, back out, but Page up and hits a big boot. Back in the ring, Page charges into the foot of Cassidy. Off the top rope, Page snatches Cassidy out of the air and hits a corner Fallway Slam. Cassidy with a roll up for two, Page kicks out, Cassidy hits a PK! The DDT is countered, but his counter is countered by the Slumdog Millionaire! Page to the floor. Cassidy through the ropes, but Page cuts him off. Powerbomb attempt is countered by Cassidy, but Page hits another Fallaway Slam on the floor! PIP!

We’re back, as Page hits a rolling elbow strike. Page to the apron, looking for the Buckshot, but Cassidy sits down and rolls out of the ring. Page in pursuit, big boot to Cassidy. Page rolls him in, but here is Cassidy through the ropes. Page throws Cassidy back in, but he tries to roll away. Page picks him up, by the throat, Cassidy puts the hands in the pockets! Level up! Standing dropkick! Cassidy takes Page turnbuckle to turnbuckle! Once! Twice! Thrice! Four! Five! Six! Cassidy to the top but again he’s caught by Page. Cassidy counters out and hits the DDT! Another DDT! The cover, two count. Cassidy with the STRONG kicks, lays in real rounds now. Page is pissed, he’s up, misses one lariat but hits the rebound. To the apron, Buckshot Lariat is countered by the Beach Break! Cover! 2.5. FIGHT FOREVER chants, kind of. The elbow pad is off, Orange Punch is cut off, but Cassidy rolls through for a two count. ORANGE PUNCH! ANOTHER ONE! Page to the apron, but he cuts off Cassidy. ANOTHER ORANGE PUNCH! BUCKSHOT LARIAT BY PAGE! THAT’S IT!

WINNER: Hangman Adam Page

TIME: 12:50

THOUGHTS: Fun match, sans the no selling in the final stretch, but it was good counter based and power versus speed based.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Page assaults Cassidy, hitting the Dead Eye. Another one! referees are here, along with Christopher Daniels! Page drops him and pounds away on him.

In the back with Jay White. He had planned by January 1st to be the World Champion. That plan almost worked, until Wheeler Yuta throws himself on top of the referee. He cost White his moment and it makes him feel…well words don’t do it justice. So, he will show Wheeler how he feels, and next week he will walk into the Casino Gauntlet to earn his way to a title shot. But tonight, he has a three-way match, and it’s nothing personal, but everyone has to breathe with the switchblade.

Back to the arena, here comes The Acclaimed. We get an inset promo, Anthony wants to know if Max hit him on purpose on Friday in his match with Chris Jericho. Max says it was an accident, but they have a big match tonight, no scissoring, no rapping, they are going to drop the mic on The Hurt Syndicate.

The Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Lashley off the rails beating up both Caster and Bowens as MVP joins commentary. Lashley with an overhead suplex to Castor, as Benjmain shakes his head and laughs. BOBBY chants. Corner spear by Lashley. Another one. Another one. Another one. Lashley again, but Castor gets the foot up. Bobby drops him over the top and to the floor. Bowens checks on him, but here comes Benjamin, he throws Caster from the ring apron to the barricade, as Bowens backs away. Interesting. Benjamin in, Caster over and to the corner with the tag. Bowens unloads on Benjmain, knocks Lashley off the apron. Thrust kick by Bowens, another kick. but Caster tags himself in. They argue, Caster walks into a German Suplex from Benjmain. Two in a row. Three in a row. Bowens drops down to the floor. Four in a row! Benjamin up the ladder with the rising knee strike. Lashley tags in. HUGE SPEAR! One arm Urnage by Lashley. Hurt Lock is locked in, Caster taps out.

WINNER: The Hurt Syndicate

TIME: 4:10

THOUGHTS: Extended squash by Lashley and Benjamin, continuing to sow the seeds of dissention between Anthony and Max.

RATING: N/R

Alex Marvez has Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Tonight, Swerve faces Jay White and Roderick Strong in a 3-way for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet next week. Strickland apologizes to those who have been calling his name and asking whose house it is. But he is focused, and he is going to make 2025 his year. Swerve says he has never been in one of these matches, and Alex says because he was champion. Strickland walks away, as Nana wishes Alex HAPPY NEW YEAR! What a swell guy!

We’re back, and here comes Jamie Hayter!

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

The bell rings, and there are no more shenanigans, it’s time for action! Lockup, Hart slips underneath and shoves Hayter away. Another lockup, Hart with wrist control, but Hayter with an arm drag. Reset, Hart with a knee, but Hayter hammers away with forearms. Hayter overpowers Hart, charges with a clothesline in the corner. A second one. A third one is countered by Hart, she hits Hayter from behind with a clothesline. Hart off the apron, Hayter catches her, but Hart slips out and shoves Hayter into the steps. Hart lands on the steps, she slams Hayter back first on the steps. PIP!

We’re back, as Hayter drops Hart. Back up with an elbow. Another one. Big boot, and Hayter lays in punches. Hart avoids a lariat, but walks right into the Hayte Breaker, cover for a two count. Hayter takes too long celebrating and runs into Hart’s boot in the corner. Hart looking for the moonsault, Hayter rolls away. Back heel trip by Hart, cover for a two count. Hartless is locked in by Julia, but Hayter gets up with Hart still on her. Hart hangs on as long as she can, but Hayter with a DVD onto her knee! Basement lariat by Hayter gets a two count. Hayter sets Hart up on the corner post, chops and slaps to the midsection of Hart. Hayter goes up top, but Hart sweeps out her legs, causing her to hit shoulder first on the apron. Hart back in the ring, she has the arrow , but it’s a decoy, as Hart mists Hayter! She drops Hayter and keeps her down for the win!

WINNER: Julia Hart

TIME: 9:55

THOUGHTS: Not a bad match, considering this is Julia’s first match back since April, and Jamie hasn’t wrestled too much since she came back. Hart wins by shenanigans like nothing ever changed lol.

RATING: **3/4

We get a video package for Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher and what has happened since Kyle turned on Will. It culminates in the match at World’s End.

We return with a video package for Kazuchika Okada. Of course, it features the return of Kenny Omega, or as Okada might say…BITCH Omega!

We hear from Okada. He came to 2024, the year of the Rainmaker. He is the best tournament wrestler alive winning the Continental Classic. Kenny, how many times do I have to beat you? Stay out of my way…BITCH!

Back to the arena, here comes Mercedes Mone! The ring is set up for a celebration, and Mone is looking mighty fine tonight, not gonna lie!

ASHEVILLE! Say hello to your C-E-O! The greatest TBS Champion to ever exist! What a 2024, it was so amazing that she had AEW put together this package. Happy New Year, only to her, as the promo rolls. Apparently, Mone’s match with Willow Nightingale was voted #4 for 2024 women’s matches, so that’s cool. Mone’s match with Kris Statlander at Full Gear was #6, and her match with Hazuki was #1 on that list.

If you think 2024 was great, 2025 will be all about the Mone! Sunday, Mone is putting her STRONG Women’s title on the line against Mina Shirakawa. She wants her Rev Pro Women’s Title. Remember, Mone changes everything!

Okay, look, Mone is Mone, she is great and all, but threatening MINA is tyrannical and it must stop, right now.

Video package, as we see the unfortunate events that befell Asheville and North Carolina. We get a QR code to give help to victims of Hurricane Helene. We have first responders here near the front row, so that’s awesome.

Earlier today, Dax Harwood presents a check to two women for foundations.

Backstage, Marvez has Adam Cole (BAYBAY!), Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong. Huh, Kyle has a UK shirt on, so he’s no longer in the Conglomeration? What will Mark Briscoe say? Cole says this night is about Strong winning and Kyle being a member of the family again. O’Reilly says they have the titles on lock. Strong says he is going out there to win this match and get that much closer to a title shot.

Strong heads out for the next match!

Winner gets the #1 spot in next week’s Casino Gauntlet: Roderick Strong vs. Switchblade Jay White vs, Swerve Strickland

The fans are firmly behind Strickland as the bell rings. Strickland lands the first shots, but White and Strong try to work together. Strickland off the ropes, he sends White to the floor. Hip toss on Strong, stalling suplex on Strong. Strickland clears the top rope with a moonsault onto White. White back in the ring, Strickland up top, hits the elbow to the back. Cover for a two count. Strong back in, but White cuts them off and hits a double DDT. White hits corner splashes on both men, he drops Strickland to the floor and Strong on the apron. He goes outside, front suplex on Strickland. Around the ring, he hits one on Strong as well. Strong intercepts White, hits a backbreaker, and he throws White outside and onto Strickland. PIP!

We’re back, as White on crotched on top, Strong and Strickland there fighting. Everyone calls to the mat! Strickland is first man up, clotheslines for everyone! Strickland with his own backbreaker on Strong, he powerbombs Strong into White. Powerslam by Strickland, cover on White, but Strong breaks it up. Strong counters Strickland with a basement lariat, Angle Slam on White, Tiger Driver by Strong, cover for a two count. Strickland back in, Swerve Stomp on Strong. He misses the House Call, White back in, Bladerunner is countered with a flatliner by Strickland. Strickland to the top, but Strong tries to knock him down. Swerve drops him to the floor, hits an apron PK on Strong. Strickland back outside, he walks the barricade, kick to the face of White. Someone grabs Strickland from behind, it’s Ricochet! He hits Swerve some scissors! Back in the ring, White hits the Bladerunner on Strong for the win!

WINNER: Switchblade Jay White

TIME: 10:30

THOUGHTS: Surprised Strickland did not win, but Ricochet costing him made sense. The match was good, not great, but good.

RATING: ***

Post-match, Ricochet stalks Strickland with the scissors. Nana tries to stop Ricochet, but he threatens Nana with them. Ricochet drives the scissors into the forehead of Strickland. He punches away on the open wound. YOU SICK FUCK chants. Ricochet throws Strickland into the ring; he has a chair. Nana tries to take the chair, but Ricochet throws him down. he hits nana with the chair. Ricochet in the ring, he sets the chair up and sits down. He headbutts Strickland. He puts Strickland in the chair, backs up, SPIRIT GUN on Strickland. Undisputed Kingdom is here to defend Strickland? Okay. Ricochet laughs like a hyena, and we hear someone losing their mind in the crowd.

In the back, Marvez has Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. He wants to know what Jeff Jarrett is going to say. Here comes Jeff, he wants to know where Karen is. They want to know what he is going to say, and if there are any regrets, let them know. Here is Karen. She knows the business has brought them together, bit it has almost broken them. But what he wants, she wants. They hug, and Karen hands Jeff his boots.

Oh.

Elsewhere, here is Mariah May! She thinks the women’s division is great! Good? Okay. No one else in that locker room cracked the top-10 in matches last year in the company. She was doing her job better than anyone other woman in the locker room. There are no epics, she is the Epic, and it is time for the women’s division to prove themselves to her. She is the woman from hell, and she is standing on their neck. You want the chance to breathe again? Prove to her that they have the right.

Jeff Jarrett makes his way to the ring. The guitar and boots are in the ring. SLAPPY New Year! He’s been trying to find the words and how to express his gratitude. DOUBLE J chant. It’s sad to think about things coming to an end, but it made him think about things began. Things all began in 1946, when his grandmother took a job selling wrestling show tickets, and it changed his life forever. She became the CFO of the Tennessee territory. Jeff’s dad got into the business. He became the most popular wrestler, and he bought the promotion from his mother. After high risk and high reward, he promoted all across Tennessee. In 1986, Jeff made it into the industry. He dropped out of college to start his career, against the well wishes of his mother. In 2002, Jeff bet on himself, he launched his own promotion, and in his opinion, that promotion produced some of the greatest wrestlers of all time. That brings him to tonight, as a 12-time champion and 2-time Hall of Famer, should the Last Outlaw ride off into the sunset? And the answer is…

HELL NO!!!!!

The thought that goes through his mind is, when he takes the biggest risk, he gets the biggest reward. He has re-signed with AEW, and it will be his last talent contract. He wants one last ride, and he wants AEW Gold. He’s not talking tag team or trios’ gold. Next week there is a gauntlet, put his ass in it. January 1st, 2025, his resolution is that he wants to become the AEW World Champion.

Well, so much for the retirement announcement.

We get highlights from Hook and The Patriarchy. We have HOOK sitting on some steps. Just because he beat Cage in a luxury box and beat his son, doesn’t mean he is done with Christian. Next time he sees him, he will choke his ass out. That chance will come in two weeks at Maximum Carnage, when Cage and HOOK go one-on-one.

Powerhouse Hobbs is here to break backs!

2-on-1 Handicap match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rob Killjoy and Jon Cruz

The bell rings, Hobbs kills the squash meat, and somewhere, Serpentico is happy that he wasn’t in this match.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs

TIME: 55 seconds

THOUGHTS: Those boys dead, Ollie.

RATING: N/R

Marvez in the back with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Where is Chris Jericho? Bill says North Carolina is great.

Keith: IT’S AIGHT.

Jericho isn’t coming though. He sees Rated FTR off screen. he doesn’t know who should be more embarrassed; FTR of being from Asheville, or the fans of FTR?

Keith: RATED R DUMBASS!

Copeland says Bill’s face is stupid. At Collision, Rated FTR versus the Learning Tree? Copeland mocks Jericho with a BYE GUYS, and we go to commercials.

We get a promo from MJF post-match at World’s End. It took a group to beat him up after he won fair and square. This chapter has come to a close, mercifully. The next chapter is about retribution. He never lost his Triple B. It’s now being totted around in a briefcase. He has a question for Dictator Jon: What is a King to a God? There is no one on the level of the Devil. No one knows that better than Jon. He doesn’t care about Jon or what he does to AEW, but he is getting his title back come hell or high water. In 2025, the Devil gets his due.

It’s for the main event!

Rated FTR vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta W/Marina Shafir

(As an aside, I know that the Trios titles are held by Wheeler and Claudio, with PAC I guess back home for the Holidays. But this is more proof that the titles should have stayed unified with the ROH 6-man titles and stayed as one set.)

The bell rings, Harwood and Yuta will start us off. The fans firmly behind FTR, imagine that lol. Yuta with an arm drag and a slap to the face of Harwood. That’s bold, Cotton. Headlock by Yuta, Harwood shoves off and hits a chop. Irish whip by Dax, back body drop to Yuta. Dax tags in the artist known as COPE now, and here comes Claudio. They lock up, Claudio shoves off Cope, but he won’t budge. Castagnoli with an uppercut, he shoves Cope, another standoff. Hop toss counters, and Cope sends Claudio to the floor. Cope through the ropes with a dropkick. Marina from behind, she shoves Cope face first into the ring post. PIP Break!

We’re back, as Harwood drops Yuta with a back suplex. Yuta tags in Claudio, he knocks Cash off the apron, but Cope drops Claudio. We get tags, Cope and Moxley are now in. Forearm battle begins! Cope with a kick and the Impaler DDT! Cope has the crazy eyes, looking SPEAR, but Moxley gets out of bounds. Cope follows to the floor, Moxley and Cope fight through the crowd with Marina giving chase. Cope throws Moxley back over the barricade, Moxley back in, tags Yuta. He rakes the eyes of Cope in the ropes. Yuta mocks Cope, but he runs into a Liger Bomb for a two count. Cope stands in the wrong corner, this backfires on him when Claudio and Jon post him. Cash in the ring, but Claudio hits him with an anti-air uppercut. Claudio trucks Harwood on the floor, as they tear the announce table apart. Moxley and Cope on the table. Back in the ring, here is Switchblade Jay White, he hits Bladerunner on Yuta! Claudio gives chase as Cope back body drops Moxley to the floor! HE SPEARS MOXLEY THROUGH THE BARRICADE! Back in the ring, Yuta is hit with the Shatter Machine! SPEAR BY COPE, THAT’S GAME!

WINNER: Rated FTR

TIME: 18:35

THOUGHTS: Fairly good main event, the good guys won, as to be expected, but where we go from here will be telling. I still don’t know about just COPE, though.

RATING: ***1/4

And with that, we are done for tonight!