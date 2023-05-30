Boxer Claressa Shields Says “WWE Can Call Me Anytime” To Sign Her Up

Speaking recently with the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields indicated that she would certainly be open to joining WWE (via Fightful). Obviously, the promotion is no stranger to signing Olympic athletes, and Shields also took to Twitter to call out her desired teammate should WWE come calling. You can find a highlight from Shields and see the original podcast and social media post below.

On her willingness to join the professional wrestling industry: “The WWE can call me anytime. I will come in there with my half-shirt on. I will come in there with my little tight legging shorts on, and I will definitely go on WWE, and I will definitely — listen, I’m a natural entertainer. I believe I would have a part in the storyline, and I would be all for it.”